8 Winslow Softball Shocks #1 Nokomis 6-3

The #8 Winslow Black Raiders shocked the #1 Nokomis Warriors 6-3 in the Class B North Quarterfinals on Friday afternoon, June 10th in Newport.

Winslow scored 2 runs in the top of the 1st and added 2 more runs in the 4th and 5th innings. Nokomis rallied in the 6th and 7th but it was too little too late.

Emma Michaud picked up the win for Winslow. She struck out 14 and walked just 1. She allowed 4 hits. Only 1 of the Warrior's runs was earned.

Mia Coots allowed just 4 hits for Nokomis. She struck out 10 and walked 1. None of the Black Raider's runs were earned. Nokomis committed 4 errors in the game.

For Nokomis, Megan Watson had a double. Hope Brooks, Mia Coots and Rachel Creswell singled.

Leah Knight had 2 hits for Winslow including a double. Michaud had a single as did Bella Morris.

Winslow, now 11-7 will play Lawrence on Saturday, June 11.

Nokomis' season comes to an end with a record of 15-2