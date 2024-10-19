#9 Maine Beats #7 Quinnipiac 2-1

#9 Maine Beats #7 Quinnipiac 2-1

Anthony DelMonaco via Maine Athletics

In an early battle of Top 10 teams #9 Maine defeated #7 Quinnipiac 2-1 Friday night, October 18th at the Alfond Arena in Orono.

Maine killed off a 6-4 power play with 2:52 to go in the final period to preserve the lead and pick up the win. The Bobcats had a 5-4 skating advantage but pulled their goalie to give them a 6-4 skating advantage.

Maine scored 1st, with 6:42 gone in the 1st Period on a goal by Nolan Renwick, assisted by Taylor Makar and Brandon Holt.

With just 35.5 seconds left in the 1st Period, Maine lit the lamp to take a 2-0 lead, on a goal by Charlie Russell assisted by Harrison Scott.

Quinnipiac scored their lone goal with 1:20 left to play in the 2nd Period, on a power play goal by Tyler Borgula assisted by Davis Pennington and Chris Pelosi.

The Black Bears were 0-5 on the power play, while Quinnipiac was 1-6

Maine outshot Quinnipiac 29-20.


Maine is now 3-0-0 on the season and Quinnipiac 1-1-0. The 2 teams will play again on Saturday night, October 19th with the puck dropping at 7:30 p.m. If you can't be at The Alfond, you can listen to the game on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney starting at 7 p.m.

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

SWEET: 16 Totally Awesome '80s Candies We Were Obsessed With

Get ready to dive into a list of the most awesome '80s candies—those iconic treats that starred in movies, were sometimes more plastic than candy, and captured our hearts with their unforgettable flavors and wacky packaging.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: Maine Hockey, Videos

More From 92.9 The Ticket