9 Maine Beats #7 Quinnipiac 2-1

In an early battle of Top 10 teams #9 Maine defeated #7 Quinnipiac 2-1 Friday night, October 18th at the Alfond Arena in Orono.

Maine killed off a 6-4 power play with 2:52 to go in the final period to preserve the lead and pick up the win. The Bobcats had a 5-4 skating advantage but pulled their goalie to give them a 6-4 skating advantage.

Maine scored 1st, with 6:42 gone in the 1st Period on a goal by Nolan Renwick, assisted by Taylor Makar and Brandon Holt.

With just 35.5 seconds left in the 1st Period, Maine lit the lamp to take a 2-0 lead, on a goal by Charlie Russell assisted by Harrison Scott.

Quinnipiac scored their lone goal with 1:20 left to play in the 2nd Period, on a power play goal by Tyler Borgula assisted by Davis Pennington and Chris Pelosi.

The Black Bears were 0-5 on the power play, while Quinnipiac was 1-6

Maine outshot Quinnipiac 29-20.

Maine is now 3-0-0 on the season and Quinnipiac 1-1-0. The 2 teams will play again on Saturday night, October 19th with the puck dropping at 7:30 p.m. If you can't be at The Alfond, you can listen to the game on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney starting at 7 p.m.

Get our free mobile app