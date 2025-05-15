9 Maine High School Graduates Named to North Atlantic 1st Team East All-Conference
Congratulations to the 9 Maine High School Graduates named to the North Atlantic Conference 1st Team East All-Conference softball Team.
Selected to the team were
- First Base - Tori Exel, Senior Husson University - Nobel High School
- Second Base - Olivia Paradis, Senior UMaine Farmington - Thornton Academy
- Third Base - Julia Gregoire - Graduate Student Husson University - Massabesic
- Shortstop - Lydia Rice, Junior Husson University - Winthrop
- Outfield - Kiara McLeod, Junior Husson Univeristy - Oxford Hills
- Outfield - Jessica Dow, Sophomore UMaine Farmington - Thornton Academy
- Pitcher - Addy Boyce, Sophomore, Thomas College - MDI
- Pitcher - Ana Lang, Sophomore , Husson University - Searsport.
Former Ellsworth High School Coach Rick Roberts, the 2nd Year Coach at Husson University and his staff were named the Coaching Staff of the Year.
