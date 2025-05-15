9 Maine High School Graduates Named to North Atlantic 1st Team East All-Conference

Congratulations to the 9 Maine High School Graduates named to the North Atlantic Conference 1st Team East All-Conference softball Team.

Selected to the team were

First Base - Tori Exel, Senior Husson University - Nobel High School

Second Base - Olivia Paradis, Senior UMaine Farmington - Thornton Academy

Third Base - Julia Gregoire - Graduate Student Husson University - Massabesic

Shortstop - Lydia Rice, Junior Husson University - Winthrop

Outfield - Kiara McLeod, Junior Husson Univeristy - Oxford Hills

Outfield - Jessica Dow, Sophomore UMaine Farmington - Thornton Academy

Pitcher - Addy Boyce, Sophomore, Thomas College - MDI

Pitcher - Ana Lang, Sophomore , Husson University - Searsport.

Former Ellsworth High School Coach Rick Roberts, the 2nd Year Coach at Husson University and his staff were named the Coaching Staff of the Year.

