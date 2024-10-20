9 Maine Sweeps #7 Quinnipiac 6-5 in Overtime

The #9 Maine Black Bears swept #7 Quinnipiac this weekend, winning Saturday night's game 6-5 in overtime in front of a sold out Alfond crowd to send the Homecoming fans home happy!

Maine led 3-1 at the end of the 1st Period. Taylor Makar scored for Maine to with 5:02 gone. His goal was short-handed as the Bobcats were on the powerplay.

Just before midway in the 1st, Maine made it 2-0, when Owen Fowler scored with 9:10 gone, assisted by Frank Djurasevic and Brandon Holt.

Quinnipiac got on the board with 8:05 left to go in the period. Arraron Schwartz scored on the power play, assisted by Mason Marcellus and Jeremy Wilmer.

The final goal was scored by Ross Mitton with 6:11 left to go in the period. He was assisted by Harrison Scott and Taylor Makar.

Maine took a 4-1 lead with just 55 seconds gone in the 2nd Period. Thomas Freel scored on the power play assisted by Harrison Scott and Charlie Russell.

At that point the Alfond was rocking, and fans were looking forward to a blowout win. But then the wheels came off the bus, as Quinnipiac scored the next 3 goals, all within 9 minutes to stun the Alfond and tie the score at 4-4. Tyler Borgula scored at 7:37 assisted by Davis Pennington. Jack Ricketts scored at 12:58 assisted by Mason Marcellus. After the Bobcats had a goal disallowed because of a high stick they scored on a power play with 15:51 gone to tie the score. Travis Treloar scored assisted by Andon Cerbone and Aaron Schwartz.

Quinnipiac then took a 5-4 lead with 6:39 gone, as Chris Pelosi scored assisted by Tyler Borgula and Charlie Leddy.

Maine scored the equalizer with just 28.1 seconds left in regulation when Brandon Holt scored, assisted by Harrison Scott and Josh Nadeau.

The Black Bears scored the game-winner with 4:23.5 gone in overtime, when David Breazeale scored, assisted by Harrison Scott and Brandon Chabrier.

Maine was 1-5 on the power play while Quinnipiac was 2-6.

Maine outshot Quinnipiac 41-27

Albin Boija had 22 saves for Maine while Matej Marinova had 35 saves for the Bobcats.

Quinnipiac is now 1-2 on the season, while Maine improves to 3-0-0.. The Black Bears start Hockey East Conference play next weekend with games at Northeastern on Friday and Saturday nights, October 25th and 26th. The puck drops each night at 7 p.m. Join Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for the call of the game with the pregame beginning at 6:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.

