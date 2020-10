As we roll in to the month of October that will ramp up the number of scary and spooky things happening, and you may be in the mood for a good jump scare.

The plans included some new and remade horror movies to be released on the big screen, but COVID-19 stopped those from happening so we need to find a way to fill that void.

What horror flicks should you be checking out at streaming services this month to give you the next best thing?