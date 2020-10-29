A UMaine Men’s Basketball Preseason Check In

The UMaine men's basketball team is taking part in the event at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut the day before and the day after Thanksgiving.

The Black Bears open the season Wednesday November 25th against Virginia, and then play St. Peter's Friday the 27th, or at least that is the schedule for now, Coach Richard Barron joined The Morning Line to discuss the schedule and what is going in to creating a slate of games for the Black Bears for the coming season, and how all of it is contingent upon a variety of factors.

We also talked with Coach Barron about the plan for one of the Black Bears to give up his final year of eligibility and return home to begin his professional career.

Get up to date with how the Bears are doing in their preseason and where things stand with UMaine basketball in our interview with head Coach Richard Barron.