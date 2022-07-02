Acadian Youth Sports 11-12 Are District 1 Champions

Photo Paula Dowsland

Congratulations to the Acadian Youth Sports 11-12 Softball Team who won the District 1 Championship on Friday night, July 1st, defeating Machias 10-0 on the Bar Harbor Ballfield.

Photo Paula Dowsland
Members of the team include

  • Cate Brown
  • Kemy Cistone
  • Addison Dowsland
  • Grace Hodgdon
  • Maya Laplant
  • Genevieve LaPointe
  • Hannah Lawson
  • Rylee Reece
  • Alahna Terry
  • Ella Watson

The team is managed by Jeff Watson and coached by Mindy Terry.

The Acadians will play in the State Championship in Westbrook beginning July 9th.

