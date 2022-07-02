Acadian Youth Sports 11-12 Are District 1 Champions
Congratulations to the Acadian Youth Sports 11-12 Softball Team who won the District 1 Championship on Friday night, July 1st, defeating Machias 10-0 on the Bar Harbor Ballfield.
Members of the team include
- Cate Brown
- Kemy Cistone
- Addison Dowsland
- Grace Hodgdon
- Maya Laplant
- Genevieve LaPointe
- Hannah Lawson
- Rylee Reece
- Alahna Terry
- Ella Watson
The team is managed by Jeff Watson and coached by Mindy Terry.
The Acadians will play in the State Championship in Westbrook beginning July 9th.