Acadian Youth Sports 11-12 Are District 1 Champions

Congratulations to the Acadian Youth Sports 11-12 Softball Team who won the District 1 Championship on Friday night, July 1st, defeating Machias 10-0 on the Bar Harbor Ballfield.

Photo Paula Dowsland Photo Paula Dowsland loading...

Members of the team include

Cate Brown

Kemy Cistone

Addison Dowsland

Grace Hodgdon

Maya Laplant

Genevieve LaPointe

Hannah Lawson

Rylee Reece

Alahna Terry

Ella Watson

The team is managed by Jeff Watson and coached by Mindy Terry.

The Acadians will play in the State Championship in Westbrook beginning July 9th.