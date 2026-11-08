Addison Cyr Has Monster Afternoon to Lead Husson to 69-66 OT Win Over Brandeis

Addison Cyr Has Monster Afternoon to Lead Husson to 69-66 OT Win Over Brandeis

Photo by Abubakar Malik on Unsplash

Playing in just her 2nd collegiate game, freshman Addison Cyr had a monster game scoring 37 points in Husson's 69-55 win over Brandeis in the Brandies Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday afternoon, November 7th.

Cyr finished with a Double-Double, ripping down a game-high 23 rebounds to go with her game-high 37 points. She shot 16-24 from the field and was 5-5 from the free throw line.

Lily Roy scored the game-winning 3-point shot with 5 seconds left to give the Eagles the win in overtime.

Husson shot 40.3 percent from the field. They were just 2-12 from beyond the 3-point arc and were 9-11 from the free throw line

Husson owned the boards, outrebounding Brandeis 47-33.

Brandeis led 19-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter  and 28-24 at the half. The Judges led 47-40 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Husson outscored Brandeis 15-8 in the 4th Quarter to force overtime.

Brandeis is now 1-1 while Husson is 2-0. The Eagles will play at St. Joseph's College on Wednesday, November 11th at 5:30 p.m.

 

2027 Maine Savings Amphitheater Summer Concert Lineup (So Far)

Each year, Waterfront Concerts delivers an amazing lineup for the summer concert season at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, drawing fans from all over to Bangor’s waterfront. Keep scrolling to see the full list of artists scheduled to perform in the Queen City of the East in 2027. We’ll keep this list up-to-date as more announcements roll in, so be sure to check back often!
Filed Under: Husson University
Categories: Husson Womens Basketball

More From 92.9 The Ticket