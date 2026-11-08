Playing in just her 2nd collegiate game, freshman Addison Cyr had a monster game scoring 37 points in Husson's 69-55 win over Brandeis in the Brandies Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday afternoon, November 7th.

Cyr finished with a Double-Double, ripping down a game-high 23 rebounds to go with her game-high 37 points. She shot 16-24 from the field and was 5-5 from the free throw line.

Lily Roy scored the game-winning 3-point shot with 5 seconds left to give the Eagles the win in overtime.

Husson shot 40.3 percent from the field. They were just 2-12 from beyond the 3-point arc and were 9-11 from the free throw line

Husson owned the boards, outrebounding Brandeis 47-33.

Brandeis led 19-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 28-24 at the half. The Judges led 47-40 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Husson outscored Brandeis 15-8 in the 4th Quarter to force overtime.

Brandeis is now 1-1 while Husson is 2-0. The Eagles will play at St. Joseph's College on Wednesday, November 11th at 5:30 p.m.