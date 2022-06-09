It's never too early to look ahead, right?

The Celtics are undoubtedly the sports story of the year in these parts as they sit halfway to banner No. 18.

Whether they win the Finals or not, the C's are positioned to compete for a return to this point in upcoming seasons. Can we say the same about the other three teams that call Boston/New England home?

Let's start off by taking stock of the Bruins because, well, it's pretty simple. They're a team at a crossroads having just fired one of the most successful (yes, albeit regular season success) coaches in franchise history.

Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy are both facing six months away from the ice as they recover from offseason surgeries, while Matt Grzelyck will also be out five months. Oh yeah, and we have no clue if the captain is returning or not, plus there are rumors Boston could look to shop David Pastrnak if the sides can't agree to an extension.

Overall, not the brightest picture ever painted.

The Red Sox and Patriots are in similar situations. Both coming off playoff campaigns, yet both probably slightly closer to middle-of-the-pack than championship caliber.

Though, I would give the Red Sox an advantage when trying to forecast the next 5-or-so seasons due to the prospects in their system who project as major league difference makers, and because of the fact it's easier to win while note being elite in the MLB playoffs compared to the NFL's postseason.

If I were to ask you, "over the next 5 years, which Boston team will next compete for a title?", is it a no-brainer to say it will be the team that's currently two wins away from one?