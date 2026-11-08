The Maine Men's Hockey Team shutout the #19 UMass Minutemen 2-0 at Alfond Arena on Saturday night, November 7th.

Maine dominated the attack Saturday night, outshooting UMass 44-16.

Maine wasted little time scoring, as Owen Fowler lit the lamp with just 19 seconds gone in the contest, assisted by Max Scott and Isa Parekh. The goal was Fowler's 2nd of the season.

The score stayed 1-0 until early in the 3rd Period when Tanner Klimpke scored his 5th goal of the season, assisted by Sam Alfano and Jaden Lipinski with 7:21 played.

Maine was 0-3 on the power play, and UMass was 0-1 as Maine was whistled just once, for a cross checking penalty.

Albin Boija picked up the win for Maine turning away 16 shots.

Check out the video highlights.

You can also see Ben Barr's postgame press conference.

UMass is now 5-5-1 overall and 2-1-0 in Hockey East while Maine is 5-5-0 overall and 1-3-0 in Hockey East.

Maine returns to the ice next weekend when they travel to Vermont to play the Catamounts. The puck drops Friday night, November 13th at 7 p.m. and Saturday afternoon November 14th at 5 p.m. Join Jon Shields for the call of the game and pregame Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.