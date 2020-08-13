All Of Thursday’s Sports Headlines & Highlights

Wayne, Kevin, and Jeff take you on the tour around all you need to know from sports.

The Boston Bruins are off to a 1-0 series lead in the first round of the NHL Playoffs.

The Boston Celtics agreed to an extension with Brad Stevens the day before their final seeding game in Orlando.

Getty Images

The Red Sox lost to the Rays and they lost a player to the disabled list.

We have other baseball notes from Wednesday night too.

Getty Images

The Big 12 conference made a decision on fall sports, and so did the Big East and one decision means a national champion won't be playing this fall.

And we let you know about the MLS regular season resumption.