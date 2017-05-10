Allen Named NAC Coach of the Year
Husson softball coach Terren Allen led her Eagles to an 11-1 regular season record in the North Atlantic Conference and today she has been named Coach of the Year.
The Eagles finished with an overall record of 28-13 was the #1 seed for the NAC Tournament.
Husson freshman Briana Brochu wins NAC Rookie of the Year. She led the NAC with a .579 average, collecting a league
2017 NAC Softball Awards
Player of the Year
Timi Carone, Junior, Castleton
Pitcher of the Year
Kayla Wood, Senior, Castleton
Rookie of the Year
Briana Brochu, Freshman, Husson
Senior Scholar Athlete of the Year
Jennie Moore, Senior, Johnson State
Coach of the Year
Terren Allen, Third Season, Husson
2017 NAC Softball All-Conference Teams
First Team
C - Kylie Cunningham, Sophomore, UMaine-Farmington
1B - Tamara Aunchman, Freshman, Husson
1B - Korrie Laren, Senior, Thomas
1B/DP - Gabriella Marcheschi, Sophomore, New England College
SS - Sara Baker, Freshman, Castleton
OF - Briana Brochu, Freshman, Husson
OF - Timi Carone, Junior, Castleton
OF - Brianna Castellano, Senior, New England College
P - Jen Jones, Freshman, Husson
P - Kayla Wood, Senior, Castleton
Second Team
SS - Anna Bingham, Senior, Johnson State
OF/P - Arika Brochu, Sophomore, Husson
2B - Sami Carlo, Senior, Castleton
SS - Lexi Colpack, Sophomore, Thomas
P - Alannah Healy, Senior, Husson
P - Sydney LeBourveau, Sophomore, Thomas
P - Taylor Paquette, Junior, Castleton
OF - Olivia Smith, Sophomore, Husson
OF - Katie Taylor, Sophomore, Thomas
OF - Elizabeth Walker, Sophomore, UMaine-Farmington