Allen Named NAC Coach of the Year

Husson softball coach Terren Allen led her Eagles to an 11-1 regular season record in the North Atlantic Conference and today she has been named Coach of the Year.

The Eagles finished with an overall record of 28-13 was the #1 seed for the NAC Tournament.

Husson freshman Briana Brochu wins NAC Rookie of the Year. She led the NAC with a .579 average, collecting a league

2017 NAC Softball Awards



Player of the Year

Timi Carone, Junior, Castleton

Pitcher of the Year

Kayla Wood, Senior, Castleton

Rookie of the Year

Briana Brochu, Freshman, Husson

Senior Scholar Athlete of the Year

Jennie Moore, Senior, Johnson State

Coach of the Year

Terren Allen, Third Season, Husson

2017 NAC Softball All-Conference Teams

First Team

C - Kylie Cunningham, Sophomore, UMaine-Farmington

1B - Tamara Aunchman, Freshman, Husson

1B - Korrie Laren, Senior, Thomas

1B/DP - Gabriella Marcheschi, Sophomore, New England College

SS - Sara Baker, Freshman, Castleton

OF - Briana Brochu, Freshman, Husson

OF - Timi Carone, Junior, Castleton

OF - Brianna Castellano, Senior, New England College

P - Jen Jones, Freshman, Husson

P - Kayla Wood, Senior, Castleton



Second Team

SS - Anna Bingham, Senior, Johnson State

OF/P - Arika Brochu, Sophomore, Husson

2B - Sami Carlo, Senior, Castleton

SS - Lexi Colpack, Sophomore, Thomas

P - Alannah Healy, Senior, Husson

P - Sydney LeBourveau, Sophomore, Thomas

P - Taylor Paquette, Junior, Castleton

OF - Olivia Smith, Sophomore, Husson

OF - Katie Taylor, Sophomore, Thomas

OF - Elizabeth Walker, Sophomore, UMaine-Farmington

