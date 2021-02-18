Are The Celtics Struggling or Just A Bump In The Road?

The Boston Celtics lost again Wednesday night, falling to the Atlanta Hawks at home by 8.

The Hawks arrived at the TD Garden losers of 4 in a row before beating Boston.

Now the Celtics are 14-and-14 this season, but the real scary part is Boston has lost 3 of their last 4, and they've gone 6-and-11 since the team went on their COVID-19 break.

We talked with Keith Smith of Celtics Blog and Yahoo Sports to find out what's actually going on, and if there are reasons for the slip.