Arel Tosses No-Hitter In UMaine Loss

With one win already in the back pocket, UMaine's John Arel did all he could to get his Black Bears a sweep of UMass Lowell on Saturday afternoon.

The senior tossed a no-hitter but lost 1-0 and the Bears had to settle for a split of the America East Conference road doubleheader.

GAME 1: With the score tied 4-4 after nine innings, the Black Bears scored five times in the top of the 10th to win game one 9-4. The big hit was a Danny Casals three-run home run. Hernen Sardinas had four hits for Maine. Connor Johnson got the win in relief.

GAME 2: John Arel fired six innings of no-hit pitching for Maine. He struck out 12 and walked three. The only run of the game came in the 3rd inning when UMass Lowell scored on a walk, two stolen bases and then a wild pitch.

The Black Bears are now 6-5 in AE play (11-24 overall). The River Hawks are 7-7 and 16-19.

The series concludes Sunday with one game.

College Softball

At Orono, Maine, The Black Bears swept a non-conference doubleheader from Sacred Heart, 2-0 and 1-0, Alyssa Derrick ripped a walk-off homer to win game one. The Bears scored the winning run on a Sacred Heart throwing error in the 8th inning to take game two.

The Bears are now 18-18 overall. SHU is 24-17.