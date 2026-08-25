While the rest of the State of Maine is playing exhibition games, readying for the September 3rd start of the season, some Aroostook County soccer teams are playing regular season games.

The Aroostook County teams are playing now, because they will be off for 2 weeks for the Potato Harvest.

We will be posting Soccer, Field Hockey, Volleyball and Football scores that are reported to the Maine Principal's Association on a daily basis, (Tuesday-Sunday) beginning on September 4th.

Girls Soccer

Fort Kent 6 Madawaska 0

Washburn 4 Easton 1

Boys Soccer

Easton 1 Washburn 0

Fort Kent 1 Madawaska 0

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