Backes Gets 3-Game Suspension [VIDEO]

Boston Bruins forward David Backes has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal hit to the head on New Jersey's Blake Coleman. It happened Thursday night in the B's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

That means the Bruins will be shorthanded for tonight's game vs Buffalo, the New Year's Day Winter Classic Outdoor Game vs Chicago and the game against Calgary.

Backes get three games because he is considered a 'repeat offender'. It will also cost him about $220,000 in salary lost.

Here's the NHL Player Safety Department's explanation...