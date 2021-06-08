Backs Against The Wall, Must Win, and Other Cliches

No matter what phrase you use, the Boston Bruins trail the New York Islanders 3 games to 2 after the Isles beat the B's 5-4 at the TD Garden in Monday's game 5.

Now the series moves to Uniondale, New York for game 6. A loss by Boston and the season is over.

We talked about the series, the coaches using the media to get calls on the ice in the next game and figured out what could happen in game 6.

All of that conversation and more with Dan Ryan of SB Nation's Stanley Cup of Chowdah.

Getty Images