Playing on national TV (ESPN) the Bangor All-Stars beat Middleboro, Massachusetts Monday morning, August 8, 10-4 to advance to the Title Game on Thursday, August 11 at 5 p.m.

Caden Karem threw 5.1 innings of 2-hit ball for Bangor. He allowed 2 runs, 1 earned while striking out 14 and walking just 1. Gavin Hughes closed out the game, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits while walking 1 in two-thirds of an inning.

Bangor scored 1 run in the 1st inning, 2 runs in the 2nd inning, 1 run in the 3rd inning, and 2 runs in the 4th inning. They put the game away with 4 runs in the 5th inning.

Bangor had 8 hits in the game. Jacoby Harvey was 2-2, driving in 3 runs and walking twice. Tyler Johnson was 2-3, scoring twice. Caden Karem helped himself at the plate with a double, driving in a run. Patrick Guite, Mason Bond and Kaleb Johnson each singled.

The Bangor 11-12 All-Stars, Maine's representatives in the Northeast Regional Championship beat Brattleboro, Vermont 3-0 Saturday morning, to advance in the Winner's Bracket.

Jacoby Harvey and Caden Karam combined to no-hit the Vermont team. Harvey went 5.1 innings, striking out 14 batters while walking just 3. Karam came on in relief, getting the final 2 outs, striking out 2 and walking 2.

Bangor had 3 hits in the game. Daxton Gifford, Nate O'Donnell, Kaleb Johnson, Thomas Fournier and Patrick Guite each had a single for Bangor.

Gifford and Fournier each drove in a run.

The Bangor 11-12 All-Stars won the Maine State Tournament on Saturday, July 30th and advanced to the New England Regionals in Bristol, Connecticut beginning on Saturday, August 6.

The Bangor All-Stars are a combined team of Bangor East and Bangor West. Team members include

Oliver Mattei

Thomas Fournier

Gavin Hughes

Jacoby Harvey

Carter Catell

Mason Bond

Daxton Gifford

Tyler Johnson

Nate O'Donnell

Kaleb Johnson

Caden Karam

Max Kenney

Patrick Guite

The team is managed by Jason Harvey with assistant coaches Danny Hughes and Casey Catell.

Bangor beat Augusta 10-0 in the State title game on July 30.

