Bangor Baseball Beats Camden Hills 13-3 [PHOTOS]

The Bangor Rams Baseball Team beat Camden Hills 13-3 in a 5 inning game at Mansfield Stadium on Monday, April 28th. The game was stopped because of the 10-run mercy rule.

Lucas Rutherford picked up the win for the Rams. He pitched 4.1 innings allowing 6 hits and 3 runs, all unearned. He struck out 6 and walked 1. Preston Karam finished off the game, recording the final 2 outs, striking out both batters.

Gavin Glanville-True leading off was 2-3 with a double. Scott Sockabasin was 2-2 with a double, driving in a run and scoring 3 times. Trey Tennett had a double. Ethan Sproul, Cayden Karam and Jacoby Harvey singled for the Rams.

Glanville-True and Harvey each had a stolen base for the Rams.

Walker Hedrich started on the mound for the Windjammers. He pitched 3.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 8 runs, 7 of which were earned. He struck out and walked 4. Tucker Whitley pitched the final 1.2 innings allowing 3 hits and 5 runs, walking 5 and striking out 1.

Brian Leonard had 2 singles to lead the Windjammer's offense. Walker Hedrich, Ryder Lombardo, Cole Hedrich and Walter Field each singled.

Bangor is now 2-0. They will play at Bordick Field in Hampden against the Broncos on Wednesday, April 30th at 4:15 p.m.

Camden Hills is 0-3. They will play at Brunswick on Friday, May 2nd at 4 p.m.

Check out the photos from the game

Bangor-Camden Hill Baseball April 28 The Bangor Rams hosted the Camden Hills Windjammers at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor on Monday, April 28th. Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

