Bangor Baseball Falls to Edward Little 8-5

The Bangor Rams dropped their 2023 opener, falling to Edward Little 8-5 as the Red Eddies scored a run in the bottom of the 5th inning to break the 5-5 tie and added 2 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning on Wednesday, April 19th.

Wyatt Stevens pitched a complete game for the Rams, allowing 9 hits and 8 runs, although just 3 were earned. He struck out 8 and walked 3 on the afternoon.

Bangor managed just 3 hits. Stevens, Jack Earl and Jack Schuck each had a single. Matt Holmes, Earl and Gavin Glanville-True each had a stolen base.

Drew Smith went 4.0 innings for the Red Eddies. He struck out 5 and walked 3. He allowed 2 hits, and 4 runs, 2 of which were earned. Owen Scott picked up the win in relief throwing the final 3 innings. He allowed 1 hit and 1 run, striking out 3 and walking 2.

Edward Little banged out 9 hits. TJ Kramarz, Campbell Cassidy, and Eli St. Laurent each had 2 singles. Brody Keefe, Kade Masselli and Brennan Anthione all singled.

Bangor 0-1 will travel to Lewiston on Saturday, April 22nd to play the Blue Devils at 1 p.m.

Edward Little, 1-0 travels north to Brewer to play the Witches on Friday, April 21st at 4:30 p.m.

If you are an administrator of a Maine High School Baseball or Softball Gamechanger page please add chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com as a fan so we can write recaps of the games.

