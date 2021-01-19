The winter sports season is different this year, but student-athletes from all around the state still are lacing up and competing. That being the case, we here at 92.9 The Ticket, Maine's Sports Leader, will honor those who excel on the courts and the ice.

Below are this week's nominees. You may vote below once per day until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. The poll results will be available after the voting has ended.

Will Kusnierz, Dexter High School

Will Kusnierz of the Dexter Tigers had 17 points in a 51-44 win over the MCI Huskies on Friday in the season opener.

Jake Hirsch, Bangor High School

The Bangor High School junior goalie gave up 1 goal in 2 games against Hampden and OTO. Hirsch saved 49 of 50 shots on the week.

Jake Hirsch (Ticket photo)

Peyton Grant, Dexter High School

The senior scored 34 points in a season-opening win over MCI in girls' varsity basketball.

Peyton Grant (Jeff Tuttle file photo)

Brady Saunders, Brewer High School

Saunders led the Witches with 16 points in a 61-45 win over Orono in boys' varsity basketball.

If you'd like to nominate someone for athlete of the week, you can do so here.