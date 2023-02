The Class A Cheering Championships went on as planned this past Saturday, February 4th and Bangor finished 3rd with Hampden Academy finishing 4th. Here are the Class A North Cheering Results

Oxford Hills 82.90 Lewiston 70.00 Bangor 58.50 Hampden Academy 56.40 Mt. Blue 51.00 Edward Little 39.10 Skowhegan 38.40 Portland 36.00 Deering 35.30