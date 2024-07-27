Bangor Comrades Fall to Franklin County Flyers 7-5 in Senior Legion State Championships

The Bangor Comrades fell to the Franklin County Flyers 7-5 on Saturday, July 27th in the opening round of the Senior Legion State Championships at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.

Franklin County score 5 runs in the top of the 1st inning, but Bangor tied the game with 3 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning and 2 runs in the bottom of the 3rd, to tied the game 5-5. But Franklin County scored a run in the top of the 5th and then added an insurance run in the top of the 7th inning.

Caden Karam started on the mound for Bangor and went 5.0 innings, allowing 8 hits and 6 runs, although just 3 were earned. He struck out and walked 3. Chase Swartz pitched the final 2 innings allowing 1 hit and 1 run. He struck out and walked a batter.

Brody Walsh started on the mound for Franklin County. He allowed 1 hit and 5 runs, 3 of which were earned. He struck out and walked 2. Logan Dube pitched 2.2 innings, picking up the win, striking out 3 and walking 1. Zak Koban retired the final batter.

Franklin County had 9 hits. Nolan Leso and Brody Walsh each had 2 hits. Hayden Durrell, Jayden Meader, Kaiden Pillsbury, Gage Decarolis and Tre Pease each had a single.

Franklin County made 4 errors in the game, while the Comrades made 1 error.

Bangor's lone hit came off of the batt of Matt Holmes who had a double. Holmes and Trey Tennett each had a stolen base.

Bangor is now 0-1 in the double-elimination tournament. They will play Capital Area on Sunday, July 28th at 10 a.m. with the loser being eliminated.

Franklin County will play the Trenton Acadians on Sunday, July 27th at 4:30 p.m.