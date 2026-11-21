Winter sports began in Maine on November 16th, and this weekend, many basketball teams will be playing their 1st exhibition games, getting ready for the regular season to tip-off on December 4th.

On Friday, November 20th the Bangor Girl's Basketball Team played host to the Nokomis Warriors at Red Barry Gymnasium with Bangor coming out on top 54-28.

Bangor led 16-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 34-13 at the end of the 1st Half. The Rams led 45-16 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Lucy O'Connell with 23 points including 1 3-pointer. She was 12-14 from the free throw line. Daphne Derdowski had a pair of 3-pointers and Izzy Crowley had a 3-pointer. The Rams were 14-18 from the free throw line as a team.

Nokomis was led by Dalanie Randlett with 8 points and 2 3-pointers. Nokomis was 4-6 from the free throw line.

Bangor opens the regular season on Friday, December 4th at home against Brunswick at 5 p.m. while Nokomis hosts Cony on Friday, December 4th at 5 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for sending the book from the game. We are looking for teams to send photos of their books to Chris Popper so we can write recaps of as many games as possible and post stats. Please email copies of the book to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com or send stats from ISCORE if you are using that.

We will begin our Winter High School Athlete of the Week, taking nominations for the 1st weekend, December 4th-5th, once games begin. Please email your nominations to Chris Popper by Sunday, December 6th. Voting will begin December 7th. Our High School Athlete of the Week is presented by Hammond Lumber.

Here are the stats from the game

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Nokomis Warriors 6 7 3 12 28 Bangor Rams 16 18 11 9 54

Box Score

Nokomis

Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Maeve Rush 4 2 2 - - - Ella Toulouse 0 0 - - - - Brealyn Pike 0 0 - - - - Grace Lohnig 0 0 - - - - Alyvia Boulanger 0 0 - - - - Ava Burke 0 0 - - - - Annie Nyce 4 2 2 - - - Loye Merrow 0 0 - - - - Reese Moulton 0 0 - - - - Kaylee Paradis 0 0 - - - - Mackenzie Liscomb 7 2 2 - 3 4 Brooke Dorman 5 2 2 - 1 2 Delanie Randlett 8 3 1 2 - - Sydney Brown 0 0 - - - - Nadalie Nickerson 0 0 - - - - TOTALS 28 11 9 2 4 6

Bangor