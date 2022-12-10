Bangor Girls Begin Season with 52-44 Win Over Cheverus [STATS]

The Bangor Girls Basketball Team opened the 2022-23 Season with a 52-44 win over Cheverus at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Friday, December 9th.

The Rams used a dominant 3rd Quarter, outscoring Cheverus 18-7 to break the game open. Bangor led 13-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-20 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 44-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Abbie Quinn who finished with 15 points. Emmie Streams had 10 points. Bangor was 5-8 from the free throw line and had 7 3-pointers. Cassidy Ireland and Ayzlynn Gifford each had 2 3-pointers, while Streams, Emily Adams and Taylor Coombs each chipped in with 1 3-pointer.

Cheverus was led by Madigan Fitzpatrick who had 14 points, while Emma Lizotte had 11 points. Cheverus was 8-12 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, both by Ruth Boles who had 9 points.

Bangor, now 1-0 will travel to Newport to play Nokomis on Tuesday, December 13th at 6:30 p.m.

Cheverus, 0-1 will host Deering on Tuesday, December 13th at 6 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

You can nominate someone for the 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week. Please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com with your nominee by Monday night December 12th for Week 1's nominees. Voting will take place Tuesday-Thursday with the winner being announced on Friday, December 16th.

Get our free mobile app

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Cheverus Girls 5 15 7 17 44 Bangor Girls 13 13 18 8 52

Box Score

Cheverus

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Jaelyn Jensen 4 2 - - - Delia Tremble 0 - - - - Ruth Boles 9 1 2 1 2 Rachel Feeley 0 - - - - Megan Dearborn 2 1 - - - Jenna Jensen 2 1 - - - Olivia Conroy 0 - - - - Madison Bunnell-Parker 0 - - - - Anna Goodman 0 - - - - Emma Lizotte 11 4 - 3 5 Georgia Nolan 2 1 - - - Evelyn Rush 0 - - - - Sydney Seavey 0 - - - - Abby Marshall 0 - - - - Madigan Fitzpatrick 14 5 - 4 5 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 44 15 2 8 12

Bangor