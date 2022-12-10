Bangor Girls Begin Season with 52-44 Win Over Cheverus [STATS]
The Bangor Girls Basketball Team opened the 2022-23 Season with a 52-44 win over Cheverus at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Friday, December 9th.
The Rams used a dominant 3rd Quarter, outscoring Cheverus 18-7 to break the game open. Bangor led 13-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-20 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 44-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Bangor was led by Abbie Quinn who finished with 15 points. Emmie Streams had 10 points. Bangor was 5-8 from the free throw line and had 7 3-pointers. Cassidy Ireland and Ayzlynn Gifford each had 2 3-pointers, while Streams, Emily Adams and Taylor Coombs each chipped in with 1 3-pointer.
Cheverus was led by Madigan Fitzpatrick who had 14 points, while Emma Lizotte had 11 points. Cheverus was 8-12 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, both by Ruth Boles who had 9 points.
Bangor, now 1-0 will travel to Newport to play Nokomis on Tuesday, December 13th at 6:30 p.m.
Cheverus, 0-1 will host Deering on Tuesday, December 13th at 6 p.m.
Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.
You can nominate someone for the 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week. Please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com with your nominee by Monday night December 12th for Week 1's nominees. Voting will take place Tuesday-Thursday with the winner being announced on Friday, December 16th.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Cheverus Girls
|5
|15
|7
|17
|44
|Bangor Girls
|13
|13
|18
|8
|52
Box Score
Cheverus
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Jaelyn Jensen
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Delia Tremble
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ruth Boles
|9
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Rachel Feeley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Megan Dearborn
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Jenna Jensen
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Olivia Conroy
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Madison Bunnell-Parker
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Anna Goodman
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Emma Lizotte
|11
|4
|-
|3
|5
|Georgia Nolan
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Evelyn Rush
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sydney Seavey
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Abby Marshall
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Madigan Fitzpatrick
|14
|5
|-
|4
|5
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|44
|15
|2
|8
|12
Bangor
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Carmen Maddix
|5
|2
|-
|1
|2
|Emmie Streams
|10
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Cassidy Ireland
|8
|1
|2
|-
|-
|Ayzlynn Gifford
|6
|-
|2
|-
|-
|Teagan Atherly
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Avery Clark
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Emily Adams
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Dalaney Horr
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Taylor Coombs
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Lily Rice
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Abbie Quinn
|15
|6
|-
|3
|3
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|52
|13
|7
|5
|8