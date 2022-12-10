Bangor Girls Begin Season with 52-44 Win Over Cheverus [STATS]

The Bangor Girls Basketball Team opened the 2022-23 Season with a 52-44 win over Cheverus at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Friday, December 9th.

The Rams used a dominant 3rd Quarter, outscoring Cheverus 18-7 to break the game open. Bangor led 13-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-20 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 44-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Abbie Quinn who finished with 15 points. Emmie Streams had 10 points. Bangor was 5-8 from the free throw line and had 7 3-pointers. Cassidy Ireland and Ayzlynn Gifford each had 2 3-pointers, while Streams, Emily Adams and Taylor Coombs each chipped in with 1 3-pointer.

Cheverus was led by Madigan Fitzpatrick who had 14 points, while Emma Lizotte had 11 points. Cheverus was 8-12 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, both by Ruth Boles who had 9 points.

Bangor, now 1-0 will travel to Newport to play Nokomis on Tuesday, December 13th at 6:30 p.m.

Cheverus, 0-1 will host Deering on Tuesday, December 13th at 6 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

Line Score

    1    2   3    4   T
Cheverus Girls51571744
Bangor Girls131318852

 

Box Score

Cheverus

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Jaelyn Jensen42---
Delia Tremble0----
Ruth Boles91212
Rachel Feeley0----
Megan Dearborn21---
Jenna Jensen21---
Olivia Conroy0----
Madison Bunnell-Parker0----
Anna Goodman0----
Emma Lizotte114-35
Georgia Nolan21---
Evelyn Rush0----
Sydney Seavey0----
Abby Marshall0----
Madigan Fitzpatrick145-45
TEAM0----
TOTALS44152812

Bangor

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Carmen Maddix52-12
Emmie Streams103113
Cassidy Ireland812--
Ayzlynn Gifford6-2--
Teagan Atherly0----
Avery Clark0----
Emily Adams511--
Dalaney Horr0----
Taylor Coombs3-1--
Lily Rice0----
Abbie Quinn156-33
TEAM0----
TOTALS5213758
