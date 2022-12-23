Bangor Girls Hit Free Throws Down the Stretch – Beat Lawrence 62-52 [STATS]

Free throws win games, and the Bangor Girls Basketball Team proved that Thursday night, going 14-20 in the 4th Quarter and beating the Lawrence Bulldogs 62-52 at Red Barry Gym in Bangor on December 22nd.

Bangor jumped out to a 19-9 lead, but then Lawrence outscored Bangor 23-14 in the 2nd Quarter to cut Bangor's lead to just 1 point, 33-32 at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor outscored Lawrence 13-9 in the 3rd Quarter to make it 46-41.

Bangor was led by Abbie Quinn with 25 points. Emmie Streams had 20 points, going 13-20 from the free throw line, and a 3-pointer. Cassidy Ireland had 10 points, including 2 3-pointers. Bangor was 21-33 from the free throw line.

Lawrence was led by Hope Bouchard with 14 points. Alicen Higgins and Bri Poulin each had 10 points. The Bulldogs were 10-13 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers. Madalyn Provost, Alicen Higgins and Hope Bouchard each had 2 3-pointers.

Bangor is now 4-0. The Rams play at Hampden Academy against the Broncos on Tuesday, December 27th at 5 p.m.

Lawrence is now 2-2. The Bulldogs travel to Skowhegan to play the River Hawks on Tuesday, December 27th at 6 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Lawrence Girls 9 23 9 11 52 Bangor Girls 19 14 13 16 62

Box Score

Lawrence

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Madalyn Provost 8 1 2 - - Alicen Higgins 10 1 2 2 3 Taylor Pellerin 0 - - - - Kaylee Elkins 2 1 - - 1 Mackenzie Nadeau 0 - - - - Ella Minihan 0 - - - - Ashley Shores 0 - - - - Elizabeth Crommett 6 1 - 4 5 Lily Gray 0 - - - - Nadia Morrison 2 1 - - - Alisabeth Dumont 0 - - - - Hope Bouchard 14 3 2 2 2 Bri Poulin 10 4 - 2 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 52 12 6 10 13

Bangor