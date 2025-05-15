Bangor Girls’ Lacrosse Beats MCI/Nokomis Team 12-4

The Bangor Girls' Lacrosse Team beat the MCI/Nokomis Team 12-4 at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Thursday, May 15th.

5 different players found the net for the Rams. Scoring goals for the Rams were

Emma Webster (5 goals)

Ainsley Goodwin (3 goals)

Kiersten Daigle (2 goals)

Izzy Fagone (1 goal)

Kristin Luc (1 goal)

Thanks to Kiersten Daigle for the Bangor goal scorers.

Bangor is 6-2. The Rams will host Hampden Academy on Monday, May 19th at 6 p.m.

MCI is 0-7. The will host Mt. Blue on Monday, May 19th at 4 p.m.

