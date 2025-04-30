Bangor Girls’ Lacrosse Falls to Brunswick 13-5

The Bangor Girls' Lacrosse Team lost their 1st game of the season Tuesday night, falling to Brunswick 13-5.

Scoring for Bangor were

Kiersten Daigle (3 goals)

Ainsley Goodwin (1 goal)

Izzy Fagone (1 goal)

For Daigle it was her 4th straight game with 3 goals.

Bangor now 3-1 will host Edward Little on Friday, May 2nd at 5:30 p.m.

Brunswick, 2-2 will travel to Gardiner on Wednesday, April 30th at 4 p.m.

Thanks to Kiersten Daigle for the scorers.

