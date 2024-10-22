Bangor Girl’s Soccer Defeats Brewer 5-1

In a game seen on Ticket TV, the Bangor Girl's Soccer Team defeated Brewer 5-1 in the final regular season game for both squads, on Tuesday night, October 22nd in Bangor.. .

Clara Oldenburg scored a hat-trick to lead Bangor with 3 goals. Also scoring goals for the Rams were Maddie McLean and Teagan Atherley.

Lauren Vanidestine scored the lone goal for the Witches.

Bangor finishes the regular season with a 13-1-0 record and will enter the Class A North playoffs as the #1 seed.

Brewer finishes the regular season with a 8-5-1 record and will enter the Class A North playoffs as the #5 seed.

