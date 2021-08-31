Bangor Golf Nips MDI – Ellsworth 3rd, Hampden Academy Beats Brewer and Presque Isle

The Bangor Golf Team nipped MDI 180-181 at Kebo Valley Golf Course on Tuesday, August 31st. Ellsworth came in 3rd with a score of 227. MDI's Emily Carter and Bangor's Nate Tardy were co-medalists with a round of 42. Here are the individual scores.

Bangor - 180

Nate Tardy 42

Matt Holmer 44

Liam Doughty 46

Seamus Hagerty 48

Miles Randall 50

Mike Modeen 53

Collin Legasse 54

MDI - 181

Emily Carter 42

Caden Braun 44

Kasch Warner 46

Joey Wellman-Clouse 49

Carlina Leonardi 51

Nick Roos 55

Jameson Weir 56

Ellsworth - 227

Will Robbins 52

Luke McKenney 55

Keegan Omlor 57

Orion Wilson 63

Kaden Swett and Addi Nelson 65

MDI is back on the course Tuesday, September 7th in Bangor with Ellsworth. Ellsworth is back on the course Wednesday, September 1st when they host Hermon at the Lucerne Golf Course.

Hampden Academy defeated Brewer and Presque Isle at Traditions Golf Club. Hampden Academy's Jagger Thayer was the medalist with a low score of 35

Hampden Academy - 154

Brewer - 172

Presque Isle - 188

To report your scores please email them to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com