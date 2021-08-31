Bangor Golf Nips MDI – Ellsworth 3rd, Hampden Academy Beats Brewer and Presque Isle
The Bangor Golf Team nipped MDI 180-181 at Kebo Valley Golf Course on Tuesday, August 31st. Ellsworth came in 3rd with a score of 227. MDI's Emily Carter and Bangor's Nate Tardy were co-medalists with a round of 42. Here are the individual scores.
Bangor - 180
- Nate Tardy 42
- Matt Holmer 44
- Liam Doughty 46
- Seamus Hagerty 48
- Miles Randall 50
- Mike Modeen 53
- Collin Legasse 54
MDI - 181
- Emily Carter 42
- Caden Braun 44
- Kasch Warner 46
- Joey Wellman-Clouse 49
- Carlina Leonardi 51
- Nick Roos 55
- Jameson Weir 56
Ellsworth - 227
- Will Robbins 52
- Luke McKenney 55
- Keegan Omlor 57
- Orion Wilson 63
- Kaden Swett and Addi Nelson 65
MDI is back on the course Tuesday, September 7th in Bangor with Ellsworth. Ellsworth is back on the course Wednesday, September 1st when they host Hermon at the Lucerne Golf Course.
Hampden Academy defeated Brewer and Presque Isle at Traditions Golf Club. Hampden Academy's Jagger Thayer was the medalist with a low score of 35
- Hampden Academy - 154
- Brewer - 172
- Presque Isle - 188
To report your scores please email them to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com