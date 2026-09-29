TICKET TV: Bangor Rams Visit Hampden Academy Broncos in Girls’ Varsity Soccer
The Bangor Rams visit the Hampden Academy Broncos in varsity girls' soccer on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026.
The game will begin below at 6 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.
Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information.
Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
TUESDAY, 9/29/2026, 6:00PM, SOCCER - G, BANGOR AT HAMPDEN
WEDNESDAY, 9/30/2026, 4:30PM, SOCCER - G, CARIBOU AT BREWER
WEDNESDAY, 9/30/2026, 6:30PM, SOCCER - B, CARIBOU AT BREWER
THURSDAY, 10/1/2026, 6:00PM, SOCCER - G, MDI AT JOHN BAPST
FRIDAY, 10/2/2026, 6:00PM, FOOTBALL, YORK AT BREWER
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