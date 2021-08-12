Bangor Junior Rams Equipment Handout and Schedule

Monday, August 16th starts the beginning of the 2021 Fall High School Season. A week later, on Monday, August 23rd equipment will be handed out at the Cameron Stadium parking lot (Mount Hope Avenue) for the 5th-6th Grade Bangor Junior Ram PeeWees and also for the Grade 3-4 Mites .

PeeWees should pick up equipment between 6 p.m and 7 p.m. while the Mites should plan on picking up their equipment between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

To register for football click HERE

Mites Schedule

September 12 vs. Noble 11 a.m.

September 19 at Massabesic 10 a.m.

September 26 vs. Saco 11 a.m.

October 2 at Gorham 10 a.m.

October 10 at Kennebunk 11:30 a.m.

October 17 vs. Westbrook 11 a.m.

October 24 at Marshwood 9 a.m.

October 31 vs. Wells 11 a.m.

Pee Wee Schedule