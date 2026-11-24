The Bangor Girl's Basketball Team beat Belfast 42-18 in an exhibition on Monday, November 23 at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor.

Bangor led 10-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-10 at the Half. The Rams were up 33-15 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was paced by Lucy O'Connell who finished with a game high 17 points. Izzy Crowley had 6 points sinking 2 3's and Avery Fullwood had 6 points. Daphne Derdowski had a 3-pointer. Bangor was 13-20 from the free throw line.

Belfast was led by Jaedyn Brady with 8 points including 2 3-pointers. Kloe Luce had 4 points. Avery Adams had a 3-pointer. The Lions were 1-7 from the free throw line.

Bangor opens the regular season on Friday, December 4th at home against Brunswick at 5 p.m. while Belfast opens at Gardiner on Friday, December 4th at 6:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Belfast Lions Girls 6 4 5 3 18 Bangor Girls 10 15 8 9 42

Box Score

Belfast

Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Avery Adams 3 1 - 1 - - Vera Rogals 0 0 - - - - Hope Reynolds 3 1 1 - 1 2 Esme Field 0 0 - - - - Dayton Swift 0 0 - - - - Jaedyn Brady 8 3 1 2 - 5 Elena Sommer 0 0 - - - - Annabelle Buzzell 0 0 - - - - Kaelyn Jackson 0 0 - - - - Kloe Luce 4 2 2 - - - TOTALS 18 7 4 3 1 7

Bangor

Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Izzy Crowley 6 2 - 2 - - Elyse Godin 0 0 - - - - Lucy O'Connell 17 6 6 - 5 7 Daphne Derdowski 3 1 - 1 - - Emma Tripp 5 1 1 - 3 4 Zlata Haletska 0 0 - - - - Kaylee Folsom 5 1 1 - 3 5 Avery Fullwood 6 2 2 - 2 4 Kya Smith 0 0 - - - - TOTALS 42 13 10 3 13 20

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for sending the book from the game. We are looking for teams to send photos of their books to Chris Popper so we can write recaps of as many games as possible and post stats. Please email copies of the book to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com or send stats from ISCORE if you are using that.

We will begin our Winter High School Athlete of the Week, taking nominations for the 1st weekend, December 4th-5th, once games begin. Please email your nominations to Chris Popper by Sunday, December 6th. Voting will begin December 7th. Our High School Athlete of the Week is presented by Hammond Lumber.