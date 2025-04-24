Bangor Rams Softball Open Season with 6-2 Win Over Lewiston

The Bangor Rams Softball Team opened the 2025 season with a 6-2 win over Lewiston at home on Thursday, April 24th.

Emma Tripp pitched the complete game for Bangor, allowing just 2 hits and 2 runs. She struck out 13 and walked 6.

Bangor outhit Lewiston 7-2.

Emily Adams was 2-3 with a triple, driving in 4 runs to lead the Rams' offense. Sophie Lynch had a single and RBI. Victoria Varnich, Gabby Raymond, Abby Folsolm and Annabelle Pierce each had a single for Bangor.

Ava Dionne started int eh circle or Lewiston. She went 4.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 4 runs, all unearned. She struck out 1 and walked 3.

Isabella Enos and Klara Cloutier each singled for the Blue Devils.

Bangor is 1-0. The Rams will host the Camden Hills Windjammers on Monday, April 28th at 4:30 p.m.

Lewiston is 0-1. They will travel to Brewer to play the Witches on Saturday, April 26th at 12 Noon.

You can vote for the 92.9 High School Athlete for Week 1 HERE. Voting is open through Thursday night, April 24th at 11:59 p.m. You may Vote Once Per Hour Until the Poll Closes.

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances April 21-26. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, April 27th. Voting for Week 2 will take place April 28- May 1st with the winner being announced on Friday, May 2nd.

Get our free mobile app