Bangor Restaurant Helping Medical Professionals

Novio's Bistro in Bangor has a program in place where you can buy dinner for a front line health care worker at hospitals and medical centers in Bangor. It's been a successful start, and Bouy Local from Bangor Savings Bank has stepped forward to match the program in the early going.

The owner of Novio's Bistro, Bob Cutler, joined The Morning Line to describe what they are doing and how you can get involved.

We also talked some college baseball and the meaning of the NCAA's new ruling giving spring athletes their year of eligibility back.

It will likely have a wide ranging impact.

Find out more.