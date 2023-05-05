Bangor Scores 5 Runs in Bottom of 6th Beats Mr. Ararat 8-2

The Bangor Rams scored 5 runs in the bottom of the 6th and broke open a 3-2 game, beating the Mt. Ararat Eagles 8-2 at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor on Friday, May 5th.

Matt Holmes started on the mound for the Rams. He went 5.2 innings allowing 3 hit and 2 runs. He struck out 7 and walked 2. Harrison Tapley pitched the final 1.1 innings, allowing 2 hits. He walked 1.

Jack Schuck was 2-4 and drove in 2 runs for Bangor. Wyatt Stevens was 2-4 with 2 runs driven in. Yates Emerson, Holmes, Kyle Johnson and Gavin Glanville-True each singled for the Rams.

Ethan Berry took the loss for Mt. Ararat. He went 5.0 innings allowing 6 hits and 5 runs. He struck out 3 and walked 2. Shea Farrell pitched the 6th allowing 2 hits and 3 runs.

Farrell, Landen Chase, Ryan Staples, Andrew Clemons, Parker Lohr and Brady Merrill each singled for the Eagles.

Bangor is now 4-2. The Rams play host to the Hampden Broncos on Monday, May 8th at 4:30 p.m.

Mt. Ararat is 1-2. They play at Messalonskee on Monday, May 8th at 5:15 p.m.

