Bangor Softball Blasts 3 Homers Beat Old Town 20-1

The Bangor Ram's bats came alive on Friday, as they stroked 27 hits, including 3 home runs, beating the Old Town Coyotes 20-1 in a run-ruled 5 inning game.

Lane Barron was in the circle for Bangor, limiting Old Town to just 1 hit, while striking out 6 and walking 5.

Barron was a force at the plate, going 5-5 with a homer and double, driving in 5 runs.

Cassidy Ireland was 5-5, with 3 doubles, driving in 3 runs. Ashley Schultz was 4-5. Emmie Streams was 3-5 with a homer and double. Rae Barron was also 3-5 with a homer and triple. Casey Carter was 3-4 with a double, driving in 3 runs. Emma Kennedy was 2-2 with a pair of doubles. Taylor Coombs was 2-5 driving in 2 runs.

The Rams stole a total of 16 bases. Ireland had 5 steals, Schults 4 steals, Carter 3 steals, Coombs 2 steals and Kennedy and Streams 1 steal each.

Emma Doucette was in the circle for Old Town, allowing 25 hits in 4 innings, striking out 4 and walking 2. Emma Crews pitched the 5th inning, allowing 2 hits and striking out 1 while walking a batter.

Alexis Degrass had the Coyotes lone hit.

Bangor is now 2-1. They are home against Brunswick on Saturday morning, April 30th at 11 a.m.

Old Town is now 1-1. They are home against Ellsworth on Saturday afternoon, April 30th at 1 p.m.

(Stats taken from Gamechanger)