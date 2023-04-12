Bangor Softball Downs Mt. Blue 12-2 in Exhibition Game Wednesday

The Bangor Rams beat Mt. Blue 12-2 in an exhibition game on Wednesday, April 12th in Bangor.

Raegan Sprague started in the circle for Bangor, and she went 3.0 innings, allowing 4 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. She struck out and walked 2 batters. Taylor Clark came on, pitching 2 shutout innings, striking out 6 and walking 3, without allowing a hit. Casey Carter finished the game, throwing the last 2 innings, striking out 1 and walking 5, but didn't allow a hit.

Emmie Streams had a day, blasting 2 homers and driving in 4 runs.Casey Carter had a pair of hits, including a double. Cassidy Ireland had a double. Gabby Goding, Emma Kennedy and JaLynn Williams each singled.

Bangor stole 10 bases in the game with Ireland swiping 3 bases and Carter, Eva Coombs and Taylor Coombs each stealing 2 bases while Kennedy stole 1 base.

Alyssa Simeneau pitched for Mt. Blue allowing 9 hits and 12 runs, although only 4 were earned. She struck out 2 and walked 9.

Mt. Blue opens the regular season on Tuesday, April 18th at Camden Hills at 4:30 p.m.

Bangor will play an exhibition game at home against Nokomis on Thursday, April 13th at 4:30 p.m.

If you are an administrator of a Maine High School Baseball or Softball Gamechanger page please add chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com as a fan so we can write recaps of the games.