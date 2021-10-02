Bangor’s Daniel McCarthy Wins Boys Festival of Champions Bangor Finishes 2nd as Team [PHOTOS]
Bangor's Daniel McCarthy won the 2021 Boys Festival of Champions with a time of 15:34.24. Hampden Academy's Abbott Valentine was 2nd with a time of 15:44.35. MDI's Sam York was 9th with a time of 16:33.90. Brunswick won the Team title with 150 points with Bangor finishing 2nd. MDI finished 17th with a total of 524 points.
Here are the Top 10 Team Results
- Brunswick - 150
- Bangor - 229
- Cape Elizabeth - 260
- Portland - 320
- Hampden Academy - 325
- South Portland - 328
- Messalonskee - 360
- Scarborough - 383
- Bonny Eagle - 427
- Harwood Union High School - 429
To see the individual results click HERE
Here are photos from the Boys Seeded Race
2021 Festival of Champions Boys Seeded Race
The 2021 Festival of Champions was held on Saturday, October 2nd at the Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast. Here are the photos from the race