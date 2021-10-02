Bangor’s Daniel McCarthy Wins Boys Festival of Champions Bangor Finishes 2nd as Team [PHOTOS]

October 2, 2021 Photo Chris Popper

Bangor's Daniel McCarthy won the 2021 Boys Festival of Champions with a time of 15:34.24. Hampden Academy's Abbott Valentine was 2nd with a time of 15:44.35. MDI's Sam York was 9th with a time of 16:33.90. Brunswick won the Team title with 150 points with Bangor finishing 2nd. MDI finished 17th with a total of 524 points.

Here are the Top 10 Team Results

  1. Brunswick - 150
  2. Bangor - 229
  3. Cape Elizabeth - 260
  4. Portland - 320
  5. Hampden Academy - 325
  6. South Portland - 328
  7. Messalonskee - 360
  8. Scarborough - 383
  9. Bonny Eagle - 427
  10. Harwood Union High School - 429

To see the individual results click HERE

Here are photos from the Boys Seeded Race

2021 Festival of Champions Boys Seeded Race

The 2021 Festival of Champions was held on Saturday, October 2nd at the Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast. Here are the photos from the race
Categories: High School Cross Country, High School Sports, Photos, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top