Bangor’s Daniel McCarthy Wins Boys Festival of Champions Bangor Finishes 2nd as Team [PHOTOS]

Bangor's Daniel McCarthy won the 2021 Boys Festival of Champions with a time of 15:34.24. Hampden Academy's Abbott Valentine was 2nd with a time of 15:44.35. MDI's Sam York was 9th with a time of 16:33.90. Brunswick won the Team title with 150 points with Bangor finishing 2nd. MDI finished 17th with a total of 524 points.

Here are the Top 10 Team Results

Brunswick - 150 Bangor - 229 Cape Elizabeth - 260 Portland - 320 Hampden Academy - 325 South Portland - 328 Messalonskee - 360 Scarborough - 383 Bonny Eagle - 427 Harwood Union High School - 429

To see the individual results click HERE

Here are photos from the Boys Seeded Race