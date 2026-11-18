The Husson Men's Basketball Team fell to Bates 78-69 in overtime on Tuesday, November 17th.

Bates led 30-28 at the end of the 1st Half, with the game tied 66-66 at the end of regulations. Bates outscored Husson 12-3 in overtime.

Husson was led by Christian Smith with a game-high 22 points. Andre McCauley had 21 points and Dylan Burpee had a double-double, with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Husson shot 40 percent from the field. They were 6-19 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Eagles were 11-16 from the free throw line.

Bates had 4 players in double figures. Cole Decker and Jamari Robinson each had 17 points. Babacar Pouye had a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Charlie Williams finished with 10 points.

Bates shot 37.1 percent from the field. They were 10-27 from beyond the 3-point arc and were 16-26 from the free throw line.

Bates is now 1-2. Husson is 1-4. They will host the University of Maine Fort Kent on Wednesday, December 2nd at 7 p.m. in Newman Gymnasium.