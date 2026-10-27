TICKET TV: Belfast Lions Visit Hermon Hawks in Girls’ Varsity Soccer
The Belfast Lions visit the Hermon Hawks in varsity girls' soccer on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026.
The game will begin below at 5:30 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.
Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
TUESDAY 10/27/26 5:30PM SOCCER – G BELFAST AT HERMON
WEDNESDAY 10/28/26 6:00PM SOCCER – G BANGOR AT BREWER
FRIDAY 10/30/26 6:00PM FOOTBALL MEDOMAK VALLEY AT BREWER
FRIDAY 10/30/26 7:00PM FOOTBALL OAK HILL AT JOHN BAPST
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