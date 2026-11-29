The Belfast Girl's Basketball Team beat Waterville 58-11 on Saturday, November 28th in an exhibition preseason game.

Belfast led 12-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 34-3 at the end of the 1st Half. The Lions led 42-5 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Belfast was paced by Kloe Lace with 22 points, including 2 3-pointers. Avery Adams had 11 points. Jaedyn Brady and Hope Reynolds each had a 3-pointers. The Lady Lions were 8-15 from the free throw line.

Waterville was led by Tessa Donovan with 6 points on 2 3-pointers. Layla Owens had a 3-pointers. Waterville struggled from the free throw line going 0-12.

Waterville opens the regular season on Thursday, December 3rd when they host Mt. View at 6 p.m.

Belfast opens the regular season on Friday, December 4th at 6:30 when they travel to Gardiner to play the Tigers.

We will begin our Winter High School Athlete of the Week, taking nominations for the 1st weekend, December 4th-5th, once games begin. Please email your nominations to Chris Popper by Sunday, December 6th. Voting will begin December 7th. Our High School Athlete of the Week is presented by Hammond Lumber.

Check out the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Waterville Girls 3 0 2 6 11 Belfast Lions Girls 12 22 8 16 58

Box Score

Waterville

Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Olyvia Mitchell 0 0 - - - - Caroline Cothran 2 1 1 - - - Tessa Donovan 6 2 - 2 - - Olivia Rollins 0 0 - - - - Layla Owens 3 1 - 1 - - Mikayla Achorn 0 0 - - - 2 Olivia Veilleux 0 0 - - - - Whitney Cutter 0 0 - - - 2 Brooklyn Hart 0 0 - - - 2 Elise Pierson 0 0 - - - - Naomi McGee 0 0 - - - 6 Sera Dixon 0 0 - - - - TOTALS 11 4 1 3 - 12

Belfast