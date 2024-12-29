Bentley Beats #4 Maine Hockey in Portland 4-2

The #4 Maine Black Bears were upset by Bentley 4-2 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Sunday, December 29th. It was Maine's 1st game since December 8th.

Maine outshot Bentley 45-19.

Connor Halsey turned away 43 shots, including 18 in the 1st Period and 17 in the 3rd Period.

Bentley took an early 1-0 lead with just 1:42 gone in the game when Oliver Salo scored, assisted by Oskar Bakkevig and Ryan Mansfield.

They led 2-0 on a power play goal with 3:51 gone in the 2nd Period, when Ethan Leyh scored, assisted by Nick Bochen and Arlo Merritt.

Maine scored on a power play goal, with 10:20 gone in the 2nd Period. Harrison Scott found the back of the net, assisted by Brandon Holt and Charlie Russell.

But Bentley scored with just 2;09 left in the 2nd Period, to make it 3-1. Sam Duerr scored, assisted by Ryan Upson and Tanner Main.

Maine drew within 1 goal on a shorthanded goal by Harrison Scott, assisted by Nolan Renwick with 8:24 left in the game.

With Albin Boija pulled Maine nearly tied the game but a shot clanked off the goal post. Bentley iced the game with an empty-netter with 20.4 seconds left.

Boija ended up with 15 saves, allowing 3 goals.

Bentley was 1-2 on the power play, while Maine was 1-6.

Bentley is now 11-5-2 while Maine is 12-3-2, suffering their 1st loss since November 10th.

Maine will now host the University of Denver Friday night, January 3rd at 6 p.m. and Saturday, January 4th at 6;30 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket. Pregames with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday.