‘Best Home Court In The North’ – Final

And then there was two...

We began this tournament a week and a half ago with 32 schools from around eastern, central and northern Maine with the goal of crowning the best home court atmosphere in the 'North' (as defined by the MPA's regions).

After many upsets and close battles along the way, we've arrived at the final pair standing. Here are the results from yesterday's semifinals -

- #8 Old Town def. #4 Bangor, 77.1%-22.9%

- #2 Jonesport-Beals def. #3 Brewer, 54.2%-45.8%

Now, there is only one thing left to do - crown a champion. And it's your vote that decides it!