‘Best Home Court In The North’ – Semifinals

It's down to the final four for the title of "Best Home Court In The North."

Yesterday's quarterfinals round featured four tightly contested matchups, with the widest margin of victory only claiming 59% of the vote. Here are the results from yesterday -

#8 Old Town def. #1 Machias, 56.2%-43.8%

#2 Jonesport-Beals def. #10 Hermon, 59.5%-40.5%

#3 Brewer def. #11 Hampden Academy, 52.7%-47.3%

#4 Bangor def. #12 Houlton, 50.9%-49.1%

The top seed has been bounced. It all comes down to a small coastal town and three greater Bangor programs. Which two make it through to tomorrow's championship matchup? That's for you to decide...