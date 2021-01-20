Joseph R. Biden was sworn into office on Wednesday, becoming the 46th President of the United States in an inaugural ceremony on the Capitol's West Front.

With his wife, Jill Biden, and family members at his side, Biden was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts on the Biden family's 127-year-old Bible.

Vice President Kamala Harris was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

The continuing COVID-19 pandemic as well as security issues stemming from a recent domestic terror incursion on the Capitol building made for a much more sparsely attended ceremony than in years past. Large crowds that typically attend presidential inaugurations were not seen and the small number of attendees wore masks and observed social distancing guidelines.

Breaking with longstanding custom, former President Donald Trump did not attend his successor's inauguration. Trump and wife Melania boarded Marine One in front of the White House on Wednesday morning and were transported to Joint Base Andrews. Trump briefly addressed the media before boarding Air Force One for Florida.

Former Vice President Mike Pence was in attendance along with former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama.