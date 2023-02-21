Big East All-Conference Girls and Boys Basketball Teams
The Big East released their All-Conference Girls and Boys Basketball Teams on Tuesday night, February 21st. Here they are! Congratulations on a great season!
Girls
First Team
Madelynn Deprey, Caribou
Saige Evans, Old Town
Grace Jaffray, Ellsworth
Mollie Gray, MDI
Makayla Emerson, Old Town
Second Team
Claire Gaetani, John Bapst
Anna Jandreau, Presque Isle
Abby Radel, Ellsworth
Drew Warman, Houlton
Taylor Loring, Old Town
Third Team
Annie Raynes, Foxcroft Academy
Sadie Campbell, Hermon
Selena Savage, Caribou
Gabby Cody. Old Town
Lilly Higgins, John Bapst
Honorable Mention
Bella Bowden, Hermon
Carly Morrow, Caribou
Player of the Year
Madelynn Deprey, Caribou
Coach of the Year
Andy Pooler, Ellsworth
Sportsmanship Award
Orono High School
Conference Champions
Old Town High School
Conference Runner-up
Caribou High School
Boys
First Team
Chance Mercier, Ellsworth
Pierce Walston, Orono
Braydon Brown, Old Town
Malachi Cummings, Presque Isle
Jadon Richard, Foxcroft Academy
Second Team
Ben Francis, Orono
Caden Crocker, Foxcroft Academy
Peter Keblinsky, Ellsworth
Evan Donnell, Bucksport
Caden Blackwood, Bucksport
Third Team
Grayson Thibeault, Old Town
Kaymen Sargent, Caribou
Emmitt Byther, Old Town
Kadin Reed, MDI
Will Francis, Orono
Honorable Mention
Tristan Robbins, Caribou
Owen Wyman, Hermon
Donovan Marzoll, Washington Academy
Player of the Year
Chance Mercier, Ellsworth
Coach of the Year
Peter Austin, Ellsworth
Sportsmanship Award
John Bapst Memorial High School
Conference Champion
Ellsworth High School
Conference Runner-up
Old Town High School