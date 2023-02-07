Big East Honor Roll – Week 8

In addition to the Big East Girls and Boys Player of the Week the Big East Basketball Conference releases their Honor Roll, a list of noteworthy accomplishments for the past week.

Here is the Week 8 Big East Honor Roll

Girls

Carly Morrow - Caribou - 2 games, 31 points, 16 rebounds, 7 steals, 2 assists

Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth - 2 games, 43 points, 16 rebounds, 8 steals, 6 assists

Elizabeth Boles - Ellsworth - 2 games, 24 points, 6 assists, 7 steals

Addison Atherton - Ellsworth - 2 games, 21 points, 11 rebounds

Annie Raynes - Foxcroft Academy - 2 games, 31 points, 14 rebounds 6 assists, 14 steals

Drew Warman - Houlton - 3 games, 44 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists, 11 steals

Mollie Gray - MDI - 2 games, 29 points, 14 rebounds, 9 steals, 10 assists

Taylor Loring - Old Town - 1 game, 22 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 5 steals

Saige Evans - Old Town - 1 game, 18 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals, 1 assist

Boys