Big East Honor Roll – Week 8
In addition to the Big East Girls and Boys Player of the Week the Big East Basketball Conference releases their Honor Roll, a list of noteworthy accomplishments for the past week.
Here is the Week 8 Big East Honor Roll
Girls
- Carly Morrow - Caribou - 2 games, 31 points, 16 rebounds, 7 steals, 2 assists
- Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth - 2 games, 43 points, 16 rebounds, 8 steals, 6 assists
- Elizabeth Boles - Ellsworth - 2 games, 24 points, 6 assists, 7 steals
- Addison Atherton - Ellsworth - 2 games, 21 points, 11 rebounds
- Annie Raynes - Foxcroft Academy - 2 games, 31 points, 14 rebounds 6 assists, 14 steals
- Drew Warman - Houlton - 3 games, 44 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists, 11 steals
- Mollie Gray - MDI - 2 games, 29 points, 14 rebounds, 9 steals, 10 assists
- Taylor Loring - Old Town - 1 game, 22 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 5 steals
- Saige Evans - Old Town - 1 game, 18 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals, 1 assist
Boys
- Henry Hebert - Caribou - 2 games, 31 points, 14 rebounds, 8 assists
- Tristan Robbins - Caribou - 2 games, 20 points, 19 rebounds, 8 assists
- Chance Mercier - Ellsworth - 3 games, 87 points, 24 rebounds, 10 steals
- Caden Crocker - Foxcroft Academy - 2 games, 29 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals
- Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle - 1 game, 21 points, 4 assists, 4 steals