Big East Honor Roll – Week 9
In addition to the Big East Girls and Boys Basketball Players of the Week, the Big East Conference publishes a Weekly Honor Roll of notable achievements. Here is the Week 9 Honor Roll! Congratulations to all!
Girls
- Jetta Shook - Bucksport - 2 games, 24 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, 11 steals
- Madelyn Deprey - Caribou - 2 games, 50 points, 13 rebounds, 9 steals, 3 assists
- Morgan Clifford - Ellsworth - 1 game, 15 points on 5 3-pointers
- Annie Raynes - Foxcroft Academy - 2 games, 26 points, 10 rebounds, 7 steals, 2 assists, 3 blocks
- Bella Bowden - Hermon - 3 games, 51 points, 32 rebounds, 1 steal, 3 assists
- Sadie Campbell - Hermon - 3 games, 33 points, 18 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals
- Taylor Loring - Old Town - 1 game, 19 points, 1 rebound, 8 steals, 2 assists
- Anna Jandreau - Presque Isle -33 points, 23 rebounds, 12 steals, 7 assists, 2 blocks
- Rachel Vose - Washington Academy - 2 games, 29 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 assists
Boys
- Caden Blackwood - Bucksport - 2 games, 30 points, 32 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals, 3 blocks
- Chance Mercier - Ellsworth - 1 game, 27 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists
- Peter Keblinsky - Ellsworth - 1 game, 11 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists
- Caden Crocker - Foxcroft Academy - 3 Games, 55 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals
- Pierce Walston - Orono - 2 games, 33 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists, 6 steals
- Emmit Byther - Old Town - 2 games, 19 points, 20 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals
- Grayson Thibeault - Old Town - 2 games, 40 points, 12 assists, 2 steals , 1 block
- Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle - 3 games, 70 points, 28 rebounds, 10 assists, 4 steals
- Jack Buck - Presque Isle - 3 games, 12 points, 38 rebounds, 3 steals
- Brayden Brown - Old Town - 2 games, 38 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals