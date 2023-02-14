Big East Honor Roll – Week 9

In addition to the Big East Girls and Boys Basketball Players of the Week, the Big East Conference publishes a Weekly Honor Roll of notable achievements. Here is the Week 9 Honor Roll! Congratulations to all!

Girls

Jetta Shook - Bucksport - 2 games, 24 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, 11 steals

- 2 games, 24 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, 11 steals Madelyn Deprey - Caribou - 2 games, 50 points, 13 rebounds, 9 steals, 3 assists

- 2 games, 50 points, 13 rebounds, 9 steals, 3 assists Morgan Clifford - Ellsworth - 1 game, 15 points on 5 3-pointers

- 1 game, 15 points on 5 3-pointers Annie Raynes - Foxcroft Academy - 2 games, 26 points, 10 rebounds, 7 steals, 2 assists, 3 blocks

- 2 games, 26 points, 10 rebounds, 7 steals, 2 assists, 3 blocks Bella Bowden - Hermon - 3 games, 51 points, 32 rebounds, 1 steal, 3 assists

- 3 games, 51 points, 32 rebounds, 1 steal, 3 assists Sadie Campbell - Hermon - 3 games, 33 points, 18 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals

- 3 games, 33 points, 18 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals Taylor Loring - Old Town - 1 game, 19 points, 1 rebound, 8 steals, 2 assists

- 1 game, 19 points, 1 rebound, 8 steals, 2 assists Anna Jandreau - Presque Isle -33 points, 23 rebounds, 12 steals, 7 assists, 2 blocks

-33 points, 23 rebounds, 12 steals, 7 assists, 2 blocks Rachel Vose - Washington Academy - 2 games, 29 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 assists

Boys