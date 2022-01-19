Big East Leaders for Games Reported Through January 18 2022

The Big East released their stat leaders for games reported through Tuesday, January 18th.

Girl's Scoring Leaders

1 Saige Evans - Old Town 16.8 points

2. Mia Henderson - Houlton 15.3 points

3. Abby Leahy - Caribou and Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth 14.8 points

5. Faith Sjoberg - Presque Isle 14.5 points

6. Claire Gaetani - John Bapst and Maddie Lebel - Hermon 14.2 points

8. Annie Raynes - Foxcroft Academy 13.0 points

9. Madelyn Deprey - Caribou and Elizabeth Wyman - Hermon 11.7 points

Boy's Scoring Leaders

1. Chance Mercier - Ellsworth 20.7 points

2. Filip Brkic - Foxcroft Academy 18.9 points

3. Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle 17.8 points

4. Xavier McAtee - Presque Isle 17.7 points

5. Pierce Walston - Orono 17.5 points

6. Hunter Curtis - Ellsworth 15.3 points

7. Isaiah Gentle - Houlton 15.1 points

8. Ty Giberson - Bucksport 14.4 points

9. Braydon Brown - Old Town 13.9 points

10. Gage Hardy - Ellsworth 13.6 points

Girl's Rebound Leaders

1. Abby Knapp - Foxcroft Academy 9.7

2. Jetta Shook - Bucksport 9.5

3. Lauryn Brown - Orono 9.2

4. Mia Henderson - Houlton 8.5

5. Hannah Sinclair - Orono 8.4

6. Maddie Lebel - Hermon 8.4

7. Madelyn Deprey - Caribou 7.5

8. Mollie Gray - MDI 7.4; Elizabeth Jones - MDI 7.4; Abby Leahy - Caribou 7.4

Boy's Rebound Leaders

1. Hunter Curtis - Ellsworth 11.2

2. Xavier McAtee - Presque Isle 8.2

3. Isaiah Ervin - Houlton 8.1

4. Emmitt Byther - Old Town 7.8

5. Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle 7.3

6. Filip Brkic - Foxcroft Academy 6.8

7. Caden Blanchard - Bucksport 6.4; Jaykob Dow - Hermon 6.4

9. Chance Mercier - Ellsworth 5.7

10. Pierce Walston - Orono

Girl's Assist Leaders

1. Olivia Gray - MDI 4.8

2. Annie Raynes - Foxcroft Academy 4.0

3. Allie Cameron - Hermon 3.8

4. Abby Radel - Ellsworth 3.4

5. Anna Jandreau - Presque Isle 3.1

6. Maddie Lebel - Hermon 3.0

7. Emily Carter - MDI 2.8

8. Olivia Henderson - Houlton 2.8 and Drew Warman - Houlton 2.8

10. Elena Alderman - MDI 2.6

Boy's Assist Leaders

1. Pierce Walston - Orono 5.6

2. Malachi Cummings - Presque Isel5.3

3. Hunter Curtis - Ellsworth 4.2

4. Evan Donnell - Bucksport 4.0

5. Braden Sargent - Caribou 3.3

6. Chance Mercier - Ellsworth

7. Charlie Parker - MDI 3.1

8. Trey Brown - Hermon 2.9; Johnny Kokoska - Hermon 2.9

10. Isaac Hayes - Old Town 2.7

Girl's Steal Leaders

1. Annie Raynes - Foxcroft Academy 5.2

2. Claire Gaetani - John Bapst 5.1

3. Halle Page - Foxcroft Academy 4.0

4. Abby Leahy - Caribou 3.9

5. Jetta Shook - Bucksport 3.5

6. Abby Radel - Ellsworth 3.3

7. Lauryn Brown - Orono 3.2

8. Sam Ossenfort - Foxcroft Academy 3.2

9. Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth 3.0

10 - 3 tied at 2.7

Boy's Steal Leaders