Big East Leaders for Games Reported Through January 18 2022
The Big East released their stat leaders for games reported through Tuesday, January 18th.
Girl's Scoring Leaders
- 1 Saige Evans - Old Town 16.8 points
- 2. Mia Henderson - Houlton 15.3 points
- 3. Abby Leahy - Caribou and Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth 14.8 points
- 5. Faith Sjoberg - Presque Isle 14.5 points
- 6. Claire Gaetani - John Bapst and Maddie Lebel - Hermon 14.2 points
- 8. Annie Raynes - Foxcroft Academy 13.0 points
- 9. Madelyn Deprey - Caribou and Elizabeth Wyman - Hermon 11.7 points
Boy's Scoring Leaders
- 1. Chance Mercier - Ellsworth 20.7 points
- 2. Filip Brkic - Foxcroft Academy 18.9 points
- 3. Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle 17.8 points
- 4. Xavier McAtee - Presque Isle 17.7 points
- 5. Pierce Walston - Orono 17.5 points
- 6. Hunter Curtis - Ellsworth 15.3 points
- 7. Isaiah Gentle - Houlton 15.1 points
- 8. Ty Giberson - Bucksport 14.4 points
- 9. Braydon Brown - Old Town 13.9 points
- 10. Gage Hardy - Ellsworth 13.6 points
Girl's Rebound Leaders
- 1. Abby Knapp - Foxcroft Academy 9.7
- 2. Jetta Shook - Bucksport 9.5
- 3. Lauryn Brown - Orono 9.2
- 4. Mia Henderson - Houlton 8.5
- 5. Hannah Sinclair - Orono 8.4
- 6. Maddie Lebel - Hermon 8.4
- 7. Madelyn Deprey - Caribou 7.5
- 8. Mollie Gray - MDI 7.4; Elizabeth Jones - MDI 7.4; Abby Leahy - Caribou 7.4
Boy's Rebound Leaders
- 1. Hunter Curtis - Ellsworth 11.2
- 2. Xavier McAtee - Presque Isle 8.2
- 3. Isaiah Ervin - Houlton 8.1
- 4. Emmitt Byther - Old Town 7.8
- 5. Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle 7.3
- 6. Filip Brkic - Foxcroft Academy 6.8
- 7. Caden Blanchard - Bucksport 6.4; Jaykob Dow - Hermon 6.4
- 9. Chance Mercier - Ellsworth 5.7
- 10. Pierce Walston - Orono
Girl's Assist Leaders
- 1. Olivia Gray - MDI 4.8
- 2. Annie Raynes - Foxcroft Academy 4.0
- 3. Allie Cameron - Hermon 3.8
- 4. Abby Radel - Ellsworth 3.4
- 5. Anna Jandreau - Presque Isle 3.1
- 6. Maddie Lebel - Hermon 3.0
- 7. Emily Carter - MDI 2.8
- 8. Olivia Henderson - Houlton 2.8 and Drew Warman - Houlton 2.8
- 10. Elena Alderman - MDI 2.6
Boy's Assist Leaders
- 1. Pierce Walston - Orono 5.6
- 2. Malachi Cummings - Presque Isel5.3
- 3. Hunter Curtis - Ellsworth 4.2
- 4. Evan Donnell - Bucksport 4.0
- 5. Braden Sargent - Caribou 3.3
- 6. Chance Mercier - Ellsworth
- 7. Charlie Parker - MDI 3.1
- 8. Trey Brown - Hermon 2.9; Johnny Kokoska - Hermon 2.9
- 10. Isaac Hayes - Old Town 2.7
Girl's Steal Leaders
- 1. Annie Raynes - Foxcroft Academy 5.2
- 2. Claire Gaetani - John Bapst 5.1
- 3. Halle Page - Foxcroft Academy 4.0
- 4. Abby Leahy - Caribou 3.9
- 5. Jetta Shook - Bucksport 3.5
- 6. Abby Radel - Ellsworth 3.3
- 7. Lauryn Brown - Orono 3.2
- 8. Sam Ossenfort - Foxcroft Academy 3.2
- 9. Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth 3.0
- 10 - 3 tied at 2.7
Boy's Steal Leaders
- 1. Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle 3.0; Caden Crocker - Foxcroft Academy 3.0
- 3. Isaiah Gentle - Houlton 2.8; Isaac Hayes - Old Town 2.8
- 5. Will Francis - Orono 2.7
- 6. Chance Mercier - Ellsworth 2.6
- 7. Hunter Curtis - Ellsworth 2.4
- 8. Filip Brkic - Foxcroft Academy 2.3
- 9. Jadon Richard - Foxcroft Academy 2.0; Pierce Walston - Orono 2.0