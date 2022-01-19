Big East Leaders for Games Reported Through January 18 2022

Photo Chris Popper

The Big East released their stat leaders for games reported through Tuesday, January 18th.

Girl's Scoring Leaders

  • 1 Saige Evans - Old Town 16.8 points
  • 2. Mia Henderson - Houlton 15.3 points
  • 3. Abby Leahy - Caribou and Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth 14.8 points
  • 5. Faith Sjoberg - Presque Isle 14.5 points
  • 6. Claire Gaetani - John Bapst and Maddie Lebel - Hermon 14.2 points
  • 8. Annie Raynes - Foxcroft Academy 13.0 points
  • 9. Madelyn Deprey - Caribou and Elizabeth Wyman - Hermon 11.7 points

Boy's Scoring Leaders

  • 1. Chance Mercier - Ellsworth 20.7 points
  • 2. Filip Brkic - Foxcroft Academy 18.9 points
  • 3. Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle 17.8 points
  • 4. Xavier McAtee - Presque Isle  17.7 points
  • 5. Pierce Walston - Orono 17.5 points
  • 6. Hunter Curtis - Ellsworth 15.3 points
  • 7. Isaiah Gentle - Houlton  15.1 points
  • 8. Ty Giberson - Bucksport 14.4 points
  • 9. Braydon Brown - Old Town 13.9 points
  • 10. Gage Hardy - Ellsworth 13.6 points

Girl's Rebound Leaders

  • 1. Abby Knapp - Foxcroft Academy 9.7
  • 2. Jetta Shook - Bucksport 9.5
  • 3. Lauryn Brown - Orono 9.2
  • 4. Mia Henderson - Houlton 8.5
  • 5. Hannah Sinclair - Orono 8.4
  • 6. Maddie Lebel - Hermon 8.4
  • 7. Madelyn Deprey - Caribou 7.5
  • 8. Mollie Gray - MDI 7.4; Elizabeth Jones - MDI 7.4; Abby Leahy - Caribou 7.4

Boy's Rebound Leaders

  • 1. Hunter Curtis - Ellsworth 11.2
  • 2. Xavier McAtee - Presque Isle 8.2
  • 3. Isaiah Ervin - Houlton 8.1
  • 4. Emmitt Byther - Old Town 7.8
  • 5. Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle 7.3
  • 6. Filip Brkic - Foxcroft Academy 6.8
  • 7. Caden Blanchard - Bucksport 6.4; Jaykob Dow - Hermon 6.4
  • 9. Chance Mercier - Ellsworth 5.7
  • 10. Pierce Walston - Orono

Girl's Assist Leaders

  • 1. Olivia Gray - MDI 4.8
  • 2. Annie Raynes - Foxcroft Academy 4.0
  • 3. Allie Cameron - Hermon 3.8
  • 4. Abby Radel - Ellsworth  3.4
  • 5. Anna Jandreau - Presque Isle 3.1
  • 6. Maddie Lebel - Hermon 3.0
  • 7. Emily Carter - MDI 2.8
  • 8. Olivia Henderson - Houlton 2.8 and Drew Warman - Houlton 2.8
  • 10. Elena Alderman - MDI 2.6

Boy's Assist Leaders

  • 1. Pierce Walston - Orono 5.6
  • 2. Malachi Cummings - Presque Isel5.3
  • 3. Hunter Curtis - Ellsworth 4.2
  • 4. Evan Donnell - Bucksport 4.0
  • 5. Braden Sargent - Caribou 3.3
  • 6. Chance Mercier - Ellsworth
  • 7. Charlie Parker - MDI 3.1
  • 8. Trey Brown - Hermon 2.9; Johnny Kokoska - Hermon 2.9
  • 10. Isaac Hayes - Old Town 2.7

Girl's Steal Leaders

  • 1. Annie Raynes - Foxcroft Academy 5.2
  • 2. Claire Gaetani - John Bapst 5.1
  • 3. Halle Page - Foxcroft Academy 4.0
  • 4. Abby Leahy - Caribou 3.9
  • 5. Jetta Shook - Bucksport 3.5
  • 6. Abby Radel - Ellsworth 3.3
  • 7. Lauryn Brown - Orono 3.2
  • 8. Sam Ossenfort - Foxcroft Academy 3.2
  • 9. Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth 3.0
  • 10 - 3 tied at 2.7

Boy's Steal Leaders

  • 1. Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle 3.0; Caden Crocker - Foxcroft Academy 3.0
  • 3. Isaiah Gentle - Houlton 2.8; Isaac Hayes - Old Town 2.8
  • 5. Will Francis - Orono 2.7
  • 6. Chance Mercier - Ellsworth 2.6
  • 7. Hunter Curtis - Ellsworth 2.4
  • 8. Filip Brkic - Foxcroft Academy 2.3
  • 9. Jadon Richard - Foxcroft Academy 2.0; Pierce Walston - Orono 2.0

 

